Four arrested after six-hour police standoff in Burnaby

Photo: Contributed An armoured vehicle was deployed during a police standoff at a home near the corner of Balmoral Street and Griffiths Avenue in Burnaby last night.

Reports of a fight involving a gun and baseball bats sparked a six-hour police standoff in Burnaby last night.

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 6921 Balmoral St. for reports two people with baseball bats had showed up outside the home, according to a Burnaby RCMP press release.

“When police arrived on scene, witnesses advised that a man, believed to be related to the residence, pointed a firearm at the two unknown parties before they fled the area,” the release said.

Police said a man then came out of the home and was arrested.

After police called for any remaining people inside the home to come out, a man and a woman also exited and were also taken into custody, but police believed a fourth person was still inside, according to the release.

“Further efforts to call them out safely were ignored,” the release said.

Because officers believed there might still be a suspect and gun inside, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was called in and entered the residence just after 1 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

They found one more man inside and arrested him, police said.

The first three people taken into custody have since been released, but the man arrested last remains in custody on outstanding warrants, according to police.

Police were at the scene Monday as the investigation continues.

There is no further risk to the public at this time, police said.

“All risk factors must be considered, and with the aid of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, our officers were able to resolve this incident safely,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.