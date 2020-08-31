B.C. announces 294 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths over weekend

UPDATED: 3:50 p.m

Interior Health has confirmed there are 19 active cases of COVID-19 within the IH region, all of whom are in isolation.

Nobody in the IH region is in hospital.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases (all staff), and two are active.

No IH resident cases are currently associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley, declared Aug. 27.

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

A total of 294 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday, including seven in the Interior Health region.

The biggest jump took place from Saturday to Sunday with 107 new cases. Between Friday and Saturday, 86 cases were confirmed, and a further 101 were added in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring B.C.'s total confirmed case count to 5,790. To date, 4,406 people have fully recovered from the virus.

There are currently 1,107 active cases in the province, and 2,723 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases.

Twenty-eight of the active cases are in hospital care, including 10 who are in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported over the weekend, three of whom were residents in long-term care. This brings the province's death toll to 208.

There was one new healthcare outbreak announced at the Normanna Rest Home in the Fraser Valley region.

Two healthcare outbreaks at the Dania Home in the Fraser Valley region and Vancouver's Holy Family Hospital have been declared over, bringing the number of active healthcare outbreaks in the province to 10.

No new community outbreaks were announced, although a new community alert was issued in the Prespatou region of the Northern Health Authority.

Anyone who attended events, gatherings or ceremonies in the Prespatou area during August is asked to closely self-monitor for symptoms, and contact public health immediately should symptoms develop.

The Kelowna cluster related to the July long weekend has now been officially declared over, as there have been no new cases associated with the cluster over the past few weeks, says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Going into the fall, Dr. Henry says we must all do our part to prevent a strong second wave.

"Tomorrow is 1 September. We are entering a new phase of our B.C. COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the number of new cases that we have seen over the past few weeks remains a concern for all of us, and we all have to do our part to ensure community spread remains low.

"We travelled, we enjoyed our province, and many of us recharged. Now, we must slow down on our social interactions and we must prepare for the respiratory season ahead."