159194
161264
BC  

B.C. announces $3.5-million fund to clean up shores of central coast

Funds to clean up shorelines

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309382

The British Columbia government has announced a fund to clean up the shoreline of the central coast in a bid to create jobs as communities try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the $3.5-million fund will allow small ship tour operators, First Nations and local communities to help in the removal of debris and plastic along the shores of the central coast and the Great Bear Rainforest.

The Small Ship Tour Operators Association will remove marine debris.

The association says crew members will inspect and clean up to 1,000 kilometres of remote shoreline around 100 small islands.

The debris will be recycled where possible to reduce the amount of material going into landfills.

Last year, the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean-up removed 163,505 kilograms of debris in Canada, an increase of more than 47,000 kilograms from 2018.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159193
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160552
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020

Galleries
Need some motivation? We got it!
Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner at the 2020 MTV Video Music...
Worth It – Doug The Pug
Must Watch
Ridiculous racoon yawning on the awning
Must Watch
This guy looks very relaxed.



158462
158535