Vancouver Aquarium to close public programming indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Vancouver Aquarium, the oldest and largest aquarium in Canada which is home to 70,000 species has announced an indefinite closure that will start Sept. 8.

Ocean Wise Conservation Association, which operates the aquarium, broke the news to the public Monday morning.

It said it will “temporarily pause public programming” in order to “focus on transforming to a new model” that addresses the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time, animals at the Aquarium will continue to receive world-class care from a team of 75 specialized staff, including biologists, trainers and on-site veterinary team,” its release stated.

Ocean Wise said COVID-19 is to blame for an almost 80 per cent decline in ticket sales at the facility, which has had to limit the number of visitors on its premises as result of the pandemic.

"The Aquarium [will] temporarily pause public programming and focus on to a new model that is financially sustainable in the long-term and accelerates our mission of ocean conservation. This temporary pause, although not what we would ever have hoped for, is a critical moment in our history.

More than 200 people are expected to lose their jobs as a result of this closure.

Previously, in late March, the aquarium laid off 345 employees, amounting to 60 per cent of its workforce.