162114
161715
BC  

Vancouver Aquarium to close public programming indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

Aquarium closing again

Sarah Grochowski, Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 309363

The Vancouver Aquarium, the oldest and largest aquarium in Canada which is home to 70,000 species has announced an indefinite closure that will start Sept. 8.

Ocean Wise Conservation Association, which operates the aquarium, broke the news to the public Monday morning.

It said it will “temporarily pause public programming” in order to “focus on transforming to a new model” that addresses the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time, animals at the Aquarium will continue to receive world-class care from a team of 75 specialized staff, including biologists, trainers and on-site veterinary team,” its release stated.

Ocean Wise said COVID-19 is to blame for an almost 80 per cent decline in ticket sales at the facility, which has had to limit the number of visitors on its premises as result of the pandemic.

"The Aquarium [will] temporarily pause public programming and focus on to a new model that is financially sustainable in the long-term and accelerates our mission of ocean conservation. This temporary pause, although not what we would ever have hoped for, is a critical moment in our history.

More than 200 people are expected to lose their jobs as a result of this closure.

Previously, in late March, the aquarium laid off 345 employees, amounting to 60 per cent of its workforce.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161642
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159193
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Kendrick Lamar sued over Loyalty

Music
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, Loyalty. Producer...
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Food cravings for your Monday morning.
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation
Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...



160466
158535