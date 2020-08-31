Coquitlam closes popular trail after bear swipes at woman

Photo: BCCOS

B.C.'s conservation officer service is warning Coquitlam trail runners to keep away from the upper portion of the Coquitlam Crunch after a bear swiped at a woman on Saturday.

The agency tweeted Sunday that it had closed the trail segment.

It says the runner was approached by a bear that swatted at the woman's leg. The woman was not injured in the encounter.

Video from the scene shows the runner stood still as the bear approached, then ran away after it pawed at her.

While the lower portion of the trail remains open, the public is asked to be vigilant and is reminded they are "recreating in bear country," according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment.

People are also referred to Wildsafe BC on what to do when encountering bears.

The website states that while most bear encouters result in the bear leaving an area, they can become assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food.

Bears that are aggressive in nature or sightings in urban areas should be reported to the BCOS at 1-877-952-7277.