John Horgan has highest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid

John Horgan is the most popular Premier in the country, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Horgan alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec’s Francois Legault have enjoyed large surges in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Angus Reid says the response to the pandemic continues to be the top issue by which political leaders in Canada are rated this year.

Despite rising cases in B.C., low hospitalization rate may be calming to the public to some extent, sending Horgan’s approval rating to 69 per cent. The poll has a four per cent margin of error.

“As younger residents drive much of the province’s rising trend in COVID-19 case numbers and tune out public health officials, Horgan recently reached out to B.C-born celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen in an effort to change the message,” Angus Reid’s study says. “The popularity of the Premier has led to speculation that a fall election may be called.”

Horgan is trailed closely by Doug Ford, who has praised residents for their efforts in mitigating the virus.

At the other end of the spectrum, both Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Manitoba’s Brian Pallister have sub-majority endorsement from their respective constituents.

Kenney is facing a number of challenges. Albertans have grown increasingly critical of his government’s response to the coronavirus and the province’s finances are in historically poor shape with oil revenues plummeting and pandemic-related economic shocks persisting.

In Manitoba, 44 per cent approve of Premier Brian Pallister. Cases in that province have risen in recent weeks and the premier has faced criticism over a government decision to promote Manitoba as a tourism destination during the pandemic.

The full study can be found here.