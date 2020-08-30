159194
161264
BC  

Abbotsford police investigate late Saturday shooting at residential driveway

Couple shot at in driveway

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309322

Police are investigating after shots were fired late Saturday in a residential driveway in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford police say they spoke to a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend who were in their vehicle in the driveway.

They say the couple told them the occupants of a dark pickup fired a gun towards the man but ended up hitting their vehicle and the house instead.

They say no one was injured.

They say while they don't know the motive yet, they don't believe this was a random attack.

An investigation is ongoing.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161976
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161814
160635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Life is beautiful

Galleries
Life is awesome.
Maisie Williams: ‘Being out of my comfort zone is all I want to do from now on’
Showbiz
Maisie Williams will always take on jobs that push her out of her...
Struggling to stay awake while eating
Must Watch
The struggle is real.
Spinning tea grounds creates visual phenomenon
Must Watch
Watch until the end.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax with the Sunday Dose!



158861
158535