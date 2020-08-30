159194
Road test pass rate improves, additional appointments in September

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - | Story: 309320

The passing rate for road tests in B.C. has improved since last year, according to ICBC.

ICBC data showed the pass rate for Class 5 and 7 licenses were about 50 per cent during the last fiscal year.

This year, the pass rate is 58 per cent with a failure rate of over 40 per cent.

“While passing rates have significantly improved since road tests were resumed, ICBC is asking all customers to take the time to practice so that they can avoid the possibility of having to wait for another road test, and adding to the current customer wait time,” said ICBC.

Meanwhile, 2,000 road test appointments have been added to ICBC's booking system and are available starting Sept. 9.

Those who have already booked their road test appointments are encouraged to visit ICBC’s online booking site to check out the new appointments as they are added.

More bookings are expected as new driver examiners complete their training, said ICBC in a release.

This includes an additional 6,000 appointment slots with most allocated to testing locations in the Lower Mainland for the coming weeks.

There are 100 appointments available daily because of cancellations and resourcing availability.

Priority testing is available for essential health care workers and first responders who require a licence for work. They book by calling ICBC at 1-800-950-1498.

Others are asked to use ICBC’s website to make their road test bookings.

