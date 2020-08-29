159194
Police seeking driver in hit-and-run collision in Ladysmith, B.C.

One dead in hit-and-run

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309294

The Mounties are investigating a Saturday morning collision near the east coast of Vancouver Island that left one person dead.

Ladysmith RCMP say they were called to a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Oyster Stolo, where a southbound pickup truck had gone over the high center median and collided with a northbound SUV.

They say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck fled on foot and is believed to stolen another vehicle from the area.

They say his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police say investigators are concerned about his well-being as he was involved in a high-speed collision, and evidence at the scene suggests he is injured.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the crash and helping to identify the deceased.

