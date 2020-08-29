A new web tool allows people to view the health condition of B.C.'s rivers.

Photo: Pexels New online tool allows people to see water quality in BC lakes.

A new web reporting tool is showing the health condition of B.C.’s rivers.

"Knowing what’s out there, what the condition of the water is over a long period of time, helps to see changes and identify any trends that might be occurring," says Danny St. Hilaire in a press release, a water quality monitoring technician with the Ministry of Environment.

With the help of First Nations communities and trained local watershed stewards, the province of British Columbia and the federal government routinely monitor water quality by collecting samples from 42 stations located on 31 rivers throughout the province.

The results have been available in technical reports, but a new user-friendly web reporting tool has been created to help people learn more about water quality and how it relates to the rivers near them.

Using an interactive map of the province, viewers can see 10-year water quality trends in certain rivers with data complied from the Canada-B.C. Water Quality Monitoring Program - a program that has been in place since 1985. The data is also used to determine the current status of water quality, detect emerging issues that may threaten aquatic life and support the development of guidelines for water, fish and sediment.

Ayisha Yeow, senior water quality monitoring scientist with Environment Canada and Climate Change in B.C. adds, “The new website gives people a glimpse into how we look at the data and we explain what that means. I hope it gets people engaged and learning more about water quality so they can relate it to what they see when they’re enjoying the river.”

The new Canada-B.C. surface water quality web reporting tool can be viewed online here.