Crews battle fire near Columbia Lake while dealing with gusty winds

Photo: BCWS

Fire crews are battling a blaze near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in British Columbia had to contend with gusty winds that could fan the flames on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service says structure protection systems are in use near the 55-square-kilometre Doctor Creek fire as a precautionary measure.

Environment Canada forecasts winds from 20 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 40, and becoming light later Saturday with clouds expected late Sunday followed by showers overnight.

"Crews and heavy equipment continue to construct fuel-free guards and prepare for small planned ignitions to secure the perimeter," BCWS said online. "A specialized rappel crew is working to establish helipads in the northwest where steep terrain has prevented access for ground-based crews."

The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area.

121 firefighters, eight helicopters and 15 pieces are heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.