COVID-19 exposure warnings issued for 9 more B.C. flights

Nine more flights through B.C. have been flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure.

The flights, including eight domestic and one international flight, were added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s list of public exposures Saturday.

The affected flights are:

Aug. 14: Swoop flight 200, from Abbotsford to Edmonton (affected rows: 25 to 31)

Aug. 16: Air Canada flight 303, from Montreal to Vancouver (affected rows: 35 to 41)

Aug. 17: Swoop flight 235, from Edmonton to Abbotsford (affected rows: 3 to 9)

Aug. 17: Alaska Airlines flight 3304, from Seattle to Vancouver (affected rows: 12 to 18)

Aug. 18: WestJet flight 3355, from Vancouver to Victoria (affected rows: 8 to 14)

Aug. 21: Air Canada flight 8212, from Prince George to Vancouver (affected rows: 6 to 12)

Aug. 23: Air Canada flight 128, from Vancouver to Toronto (affected rows: 19 to 25)

Aug. 23: Swoop flight 141, from Hamilton to Abbotsford (affected rows: 17 to 23)

Aug. 24: WestJet flight 138, from Vancouver to Edmonton (affected rows not reported)

Exposure alerts were also issued for two domestic flights on Thursday:

Aug. 17: Air Canada flight 122, from Vancouver to Toronto (affected rows not reported)

Aug. 24: Flair flight 8711, from Vancouver to Edmonton (affected rows: 12 to 18)

In total, 63 flights into and out of B.C. have been added to the BCCDC’s warning list in August, including 17 international flights and 46 domestic flights.

Information on affected rows is included on the list when available.

While the BCCDC says that those seated in the affected rows should be considered at higher risk of exposure to the virus, the agency recommends that anyone who was on the flight self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

People arriving in Canada from outside of the country are required to self-isolated and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, under the federal Quarantine Act.

The full list of flight exposures is available on the BCCDC's website.