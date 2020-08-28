BC announces 124 new COVID-19 cases, four in the Interior

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government announced 124 new coronavirus cases Friday, including four in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total confirmed case count to 5,496, although the vast majority of them have already recovered. Friday's daily case count is the largest since the start of the pandemic.

There are 974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,796 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases.

There are 23 people in hospital with the virus province-wide, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health has now had 433 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The health authority has not yet said how many are currently active.

There were no deaths reported Friday, with the province's toll remaining at 204.

"COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others. This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home. We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

"This weekend, let's remember to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe. This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall.

"The efforts we make today make the difference for all of us tomorrow, so let's renew our commitment to doing what we can to keep our province and ourselves safe."