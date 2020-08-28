161795
161715
BC  

BC announces 124 new COVID-19 cases, four in the Interior

124 new cases, zero deaths

- | Story: 309247

The provincial government announced 124 new coronavirus cases Friday, including four in the Interior Health region. 

The new cases bring B.C.’s total confirmed case count to 5,496, although the vast majority of them have already recovered. Friday's daily case count is the largest since the start of the pandemic.

There are 974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,796 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases.

There are 23 people in hospital with the virus province-wide, seven of whom are in intensive care. 

Interior Health has now had 433 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The health authority has not yet said how many are currently active. 

There were no deaths reported Friday, with the province's toll remaining at 204.

"COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others. This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home. We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

"This weekend, let's remember to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe. This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall.

"The efforts we make today make the difference for all of us tomorrow, so let's renew our commitment to doing what we can to keep our province and ourselves safe."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160552
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159586
158284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this beautiful Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ducks having a conversation
Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re...
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...
Baby laughs at packing pops
Must Watch
Who knew packing material could be so much fun?



158910
160425