COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii declared over

Outbreak declared over

Jess Fedigan, PG Matters - | Story: 309224

Health officials declared Friday the COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii is now over. 

Northern Health said none of the 26 outbreak-related cases required hospitalization or relocation.

"Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority have worked closely with Council of the Haida Nation and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii to ensure a coordinated community response, and that medical supports including housing options for self-isolation were available, if needed," a release reads. 

This work has been guided by a collaborative framework that ensures people living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in B.C. have access to critical health care to meet their unique needs.

The outbreak was originally announced on July 24 with a total of 26 cases. Northern Health says the last community outbreak case was reported on Aug. 6 and there have been no new cases since that date. Northern Health's Chief Medical Health Officer is confident there are no other ways of transmission related to this specific outbreak. 

"While all of the outbreak-related cases and contacts have recovered and/or completed self-isolation, there may be other individuals self-isolating for a variety of reasons, such as being in compliance with Haida Gwaii State of Emergency requirements for anyone returning to Haida Gwaii," the statement continues. "

As of publication (Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.) Northern Health has a total of 137 cases.

