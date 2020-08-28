159194
Sentencing hearing underway for gang leader in Surrey Six shootings

Surrey 6 sentencing today

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309212

The B.C. Supreme Court has begun hearing victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing today for reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon.

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

Corey Lal and his brother Michael Lal were among six people killed in the 2007 shootings at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Their sister Jourdane Lal gave the first statement and the mother of Chris Mohan, a bystander who was killed in the shooting, is also expected to speak.

Bacon also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Court heard a joint sentencing submission that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

His lawyer has said if the sentencing submission is accepted, Bacon is looking at an additional five to six years in prison after time served is taken into account.

In court documents, the Crown alleges that at the time of the murders Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpions gang.

