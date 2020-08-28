159194
Border agents seize $58K worth of opium poppies at border

Large opium bust at border

The Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMP have announced an opium bust at the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey.

Border agents referred a commercial driver to further inspection on Aug. 12, using X-ray imaging to reveal anomalies. Officers located seven boxes of dried opium poppy plants (including the pods), weighing 29 kg.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and poppies turned over to the RCMP. The CBSA says the bust is valued at $58,000.

“Opium poppy is the source of all natural opioids, including doda, a highly-addictive street drug made from dried pods and husks. The CBSA conducts risk-based screening at the border and works with the RCMP to protect Canadians from all forms of drug smuggling,” said Daniela Evans, Director of Pacific Highway District, Canada Border Services Agency

