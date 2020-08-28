Pandemic border closure sees illicit drug seizures drop dramatically

Photo: CBSA

Drug seizures at the B.C. border have plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the most recent data available from the Canada Border Services Agency, drug seizures in June totalled 140, down 83 per cent from the same month last year.

In June 2019, there were 837 drug seizures by CBSA at the border. April and May 2019 saw 805 and 482 seizures, respectively.

In comparison, this year there were just 104 seizures in April (a decrease of 87 per cent) and 131 in May (down 73 per cent).

However, it’s “too early to identify broad drug market changes” over a relatively short period of time, according to Cpl. Daniel Michaud, spokesperson with the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime section.

“While we don’t have any statistical data, it would seem reasonable the closure of borders to non-essential travel, and the decline in world trade, has had an impact on the supply chains and drug trafficking patterns and routes,” Michaud said.

Once unreported drugs or controlled substances are discovered, the traveller is arrested and the drugs seized, according to a CBSA spokesperson, and referred to either RCMP or local police.

CBSA is in charge of official points of entry at the border, however, RCMP is responsible for the border between those official crossings – and has heightened surveillance at those areas of the border due to the pandemic, said Michaud.

Unless the seizures were of “personal consumption amounts,” the “vast majority” of drugs seized at the border are linked to organized crime, he added.

Canada’s borders are currently closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic, while the government announced earlier this month that the closure of the Canada-US border has been extended to Sept. 21.

The majority of drugs seized by CBSA between April and June 2020 were postal seizures, according to the agency’s data.