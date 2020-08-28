New border fence in Abbotsford fails to deter Zero Avenue visits

Photo: Glacier Media

Near Vancouver, a 4.8-kilometre section of the world’s longest undefended border – between the U.S. and Canada – has now become more difficult to cross.

That's after a cable barrier was erected last week as part of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol effort to "prevent vehicles from either accidentally, or purposefully, crossing the boundary and endangering citizens in both countries," the agency released in a Aug. 19 statement.

Acting chief patrol agent Tony Holladay said the project addresses "bi-national safety concerns related to a vulnerable section" of the border, located between Boundary Road in the U.S. and Zero Avenue in Abbotsford.

But one thing the new border fence hasn't stopped – is loved ones in Washington state and B.C. meeting at the intersection of the two roads.

During a recent visit, Zero Avenue was populated with Canadians who drove to the border to meet their American loved ones through the fence. Many have now chosen to meet there since Peace Arch Park in South Surrey closed in June.

That same day, COVID-19 infections in Washington ramped up to more than 75,000 total confirmed cases – and 1,900 deaths.

Non-essential travellers will be restricted from crossing the B.C. border until Sept. 21, the B.C. government ruled Aug 14.