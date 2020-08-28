161795
Autistic Richmond teen punched in face, suffers concussion

Valerie Leung / Richmond News

Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses to an attack on an autistic teenager on a school basketball court.

According to police, the boy was playing basketball at Richmond Secondary around 7 p.m. last Friday when he was allegedly punched by another male.

RCMP said two witnesses called police after the assault at the Minoru Boulevard school, which led to the victim being taken to hospital.

However, by the time police arrived at the school, the victim had already left the scene.

They decided to pay a visit to Richmond Hospital to find him after the “significance of the injuries” the witnesses described to them.

According to one witness, the male suspect was told the teen had a developmental disability and, despite knowing this, punched the teen in the face. The victim suffered a large cut to his lip and a concussion.

Cpl. Adriana Peralta said the victim did not tell his parents because he “did not want to upset them.”

“This incident has had a profound effect on the victim’s family,” said Peralta.

“The victim’s parents are doing everything they can to encourage and support their son and then this happens.”

An email from the victim’s father to RCMP investigators talked about how “guilty” he feels about the situation.

“I always told him to embrace people, to talk to people, because people are good and he can only succeed together with people, and not alone,” said the email.

