Trump hotel in Vancouver to close, says employee

Photo: CTV News

The Trump International Hotel in Vancouver is closing, according to employees.

CTV News is reporting the hotel, which opened in 2017 amid controversy, has been closed due to COVID-19 since April. That closure was expected to be temporary, but now, a staff member reached by phone Friday said the hotel is no longer taking reservations as it has been closed.

The front entrance to the lobby is boarded up and the hotel’s online booking system is down.

The employee told CTV the closure was still new information to employees. It’s not clear how many people will lose their jobs.

The Trump family does not own the hotel, but rather licenses out the use of the name to developer Holborn Group, which has yet to comment.

with files from CTV Vancouver