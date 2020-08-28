Victoria statue of explorer Capt. Cook vandalized with paint

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C. historians say vandalism targeting the statute of British explorer Capt. James Cook in Victoria's Inner Harbour raises questions about whether such monuments glorify figures who represent oppression of Indigenous people.

On Thursday, someone splashed the statue with red oil paint. Paint also stained the pavement surrounding the statue, which faces the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

No one has claimed responsibility for the vandalism, but amid anti-Black-racism protests this summer, statues of explorers and political and military leaders that are seen as symbols of colonialism, slavery and oppression have been vandalized and toppled.

Cook sailed along the west coast of Canada during his third voyage of discovery in 1778, anchoring in Nootka Sound while seeking a northern route from the Pacific to the Atlantic. He also made the first European contact with the eastern coastline of Australia and the Hawaiian Islands and completed the first recorded circumnavigation of New Zealand. He was killed in 1779 during a skirmish with Hawaiian warriors.

Dr. Reuben Rose-Redwood, a professor of geography with the University of Victoria, said as Cook mapped many of the places he visited, he renamed places, “and in the process, wiped out Indigenous names from the map. So in a very real sense, Cook and his crew, his cartographers, are responsible for the dispossession of Indigenous place names around the world.”

Rose-Redwood said he was not surprised to learn about the vandalism.

“I do think this form of direct action is trying to make a political statement to raise awareness about the fact that statues, monuments and place names have long told a particular narrative of history, by placing European colonizers up on a pedestal,” Rose-Redwood said.

Another statue of Cook in Cairns, Australia’s capital, is also the subject of fierce debate. A petition with 15,000 signatures calls for the removal of the statue, which they say symbolizes Australia’s brutal oppression against Aboriginal people.

There has also been a movement to rename the Cook Islands, named after Cook, to reflect Polynesian heritage.

Dr. Lorne Hammond, curator of history at the Royal B.C. Museum, said Cook might be connected to European colonialism, but he also made an undeniable contribution to B.C. history.

“I can understand why someone would have that strong reaction to what they saw as a heroic image of someone who is responsible for tremendous dispossession and hardship for Indigenous people,” Hammond said.

However, Hammond said Cook should also be remembered as one of the most important seafarers in history, who travelled around the world three times and sailed every ocean except the Arctic.

Cook was the first British explorer to visit dozens of Indigenous communities across the Pacific Northwest, Hammond said, which was documented through the drawings of the artist who accompanied him, John Webber.

“Before cameras, these are the first images of the interior of long houses, the first — quite respectful — images of chiefs and senior women with in the matrilineal society,” Hammond said.

“A lot of the world’s knowledge of Indigenous people and the coast of British Columbia does come from Cook,” he said. “But we can’t divorce colonialism from that either.”

The Captain Cook statue was commissioned by the Victoria Environmental Enhancement Society and unveiled by former B.C. premier Bill Bennett on July 12, 1976 to mark the 200th anniversary of Cook’s departure from Plymouth, England, on the voyage that brought him to Vancouver Island.

The incident has been reported to Victoria police. The harbour authority has asked the Royal B.C. Museum, the legislature and the Fairmont Empress for any video-surveillance footage of the incident.