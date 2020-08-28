Reopening schools a priority, but more physical distancing required, say SFU researchers

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming

A group of COVID-19 modellers says the British Columbia government should increase physical distancing measures to help it more safely reopen schools next month.

Paul Tupper, a mathematician with Simon Fraser University's MAGPIE Research Group, says physical distancing has already been relaxed too much, putting schools at risk of possibly becoming centres for new outbreaks.

"Our predictions are that right now we're set for exponential growth to levels higher than we have seen before in B.C., and that's even if we do nothing, even if we just keep things as they are," Tupper said in an interview last week.

Since then, the B.C. government introduced new fines for those who flout public health orders regarding physical distancing by hosting large gatherings or refusing to adhere to protocols at restaurants and other businesses.

Provincial health officials also warn that single models are limited and a wide body of evidence suggests schools won't be major drivers of community transmission.

The SFU group, whose model has not been peer reviewed, is not suggesting schools should be closed, only that they should be given priority over things like bars and indoor dining, Tupper said. There are strong arguments for how important in-class learning is, especially for already vulnerable kids.

"One way to think about it is we have a certain budget for how much indoor social activity we can have, and we should be spending that budget on things like schools and childcare," he said on Wednesday.

"The best shot for schools being safe is if we curtail other activities."

The MAGPIE group forecasts that under conditions as of Aug. 14, active cases would increase to between 1,500 and 4,000 by Sept. 11, with the majority concentrated in the Lower Mainland. Schools open Sept. 10.

The virus appears less prevalent among children and youths, so the model assumes high school students have a 40 per cent lower prevalence rate than the general public. That would mean about one in 2,500 students would be infected when schools reopen, which the group describes as "very low."

If half of those infected show symptoms and stay home, that means a school with 1,500 students returning would have a 20 to 30 per cent chance of hosting an infected student.

Tupper notes that modeling for schools is difficult.

The apparently lower prevalence and impact of the virus on kids could mean the existing plan and preventative measures in schools will be enough to avoid dramatic outbreaks.

It's also difficult to use jurisdictions that have already reopened schools as examples for the model because there are so many variables, such as how far apart desks are spaced and the degree to which the general public is distancing.

"Our degree of confidence is very low on exact numbers because every school is different," he said.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Rob Fleming said the government aims to get as many students back in classrooms as possible, although learning options will vary by school district.

All elementary and middle schoolers can return to classrooms full-time, while some high schools will use a hybrid of in-class and remote learning. Almost 70 per cent of schools are shifting to a quarterly semester model where students will study two courses every 10 weeks.

Tupper said Wednesday the models are unaffected by the government's latest plans for reopening schools, adding that the semester model could help reduce transmission.

Dr. Reka Gustavson, deputy provincial health officer, said in a statement that models create theoretical scenarios based on assumptions.

"While mathematical models can provide useful insights into questions, they do not forecast what will happen," Gustavson said.

At this stage in the pandemic, she said health officials are relying less on individual models and more on actual disease data in combination with a full body of evidence covering what's known about the disease, the novel coronavirus and school openings around the world.

"School settings are not expected to be major drivers of community transmission," she said.