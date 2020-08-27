100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help locate this man

Photo: 100 Mile RCMP Police are looking for the suspect in this photo.

The 100 Mile House RCMP are looking for a man reportedly involved in mischief and theft from a business located at Interlakes in Lune Butte.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, the suspect broke into a coin machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money according to a press release from the police. Mounties were able to get security footage and they believe the man on camera is related to a vehicle witnessed in the area.



Tips can be called in to the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.