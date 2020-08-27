161795
161657
BC  

100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help locate this man

Do you know this person?

- | Story: 309151

The 100 Mile House RCMP are looking for a man reportedly involved in mischief and theft from a business located at Interlakes in Lune Butte.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, the suspect broke into a coin machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money according to a press release from the police. Mounties were able to get security footage and they believe the man on camera is related to a vehicle witnessed in the area. 

Tips can be called in to the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161642
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160960
159344
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...



160738
158535