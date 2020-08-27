Outbreak of COVID-19 at construction site near Elkford, B.C.

Photo: Teck Teck's water treatment facility at its Fording River Operations mine.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a construction site in the East Kootenays, north of the small town of Elkford

During Thursday's press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced seven cases of the virus have been linked to the construction of Teck's water treatment facility at its Fording River Operations mine, about 29 kilometres north of Elkford. The small town has a population of about 2,500 people, and the nearest hospital is about an hour away in Fernie.

Dr. Henry said they first became aware of the cases earlier this week, after the seven workers had left the camp to go home on their two-week rotation. Six of the affected workers live in Alberta, while one lives on Vancouver Island.

These cases from the Interior Health outbreak do not count towards IH's COVID-19 numbers. No new confirmed cases were recorded within the health authority on Thursday, and 16 active cases remain in the region. No one in B.C.'s Interior is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Henry said despite the new outbreak, there's no risk to residents of Elkford, as they don't believe there were any exposures to members of the community.

“We have industrial camp regulations that have been adjusted for COVID-19, so those were being followed on the site as far as I'm aware,” Dr. Henry said.

In a statement, Teck says the seven contractors are now self isolating with mild or no symptoms.

“All positive cases are members of a night-shift construction crew that worked between Aug. 4 and Aug.18,” Chris Stannell, Teck's public relations manager said in a statement. “Four were staying at the employee lodge in Elkford, three at private accommodations.”

Seventeen other workers who were in close contact with the COVID-positive people have also been tested, with 12 coming back negative and five still awaiting results. Dr. Henry said workers who were in contact with the COVID-positive individuals have returned home to Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.

The construction of the water treatment plant is located beside Teck's Fording River Operations, a steelmaking coal mine. The plant will help reduce the presence of selenium and other pollutants in the region's water, caused by the mining operation.

"All of the individuals worked only at the construction site and did not work in any areas of the actual Fording River Operations or interact with any Teck operations employees," Stannell said.

Construction on the water treatment plant began in 2018, and it's expected to be completed this year.