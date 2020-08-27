New map shows community breakdown of COVID-19's spread

Photo: BC CDC

A new map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control gives a more detailed look at where COVID-19 cases have been detected throughout the province.

The map breaks the province up by its 90 local health areas and shows the cumulative number of positive cases recorded January to July 2020.

In the southern Interior the Central Okanagan is the regional hot spot, with 209 cases. In July, a cluster of cases in Kelowna was reported by provincial health authorities.

The next highest total is in the Kamloops area, with 53 cases. However, due to the population in that area, which includes Little Fort, Chase and Logan Lake, the rate per 100,000 is below some neighbouring regions, including the Merritt area (which has recorded 6) and the South Caribou (where there's been 5).

Following Kamloops for total number of cases is Vernon (and Coldstream), with 21 cases. The only other health areas in the interior with more than 10 cases is Prince George (which includes Valemont and Mackenzie) with 33 and Peace River North with 13. Haida Gwaii also recorded 20.

The Penticton area reported just five cases in the first seven months, while the South Okanagan (OK Falls to Osoyoos) had six cases. Summerland had two.

Most health areas outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island had between 1 and 7 cases. The Lower Mainland has been the hardest hit, according to the map.

Across the province more than a dozen mostly sparsely populated regions don't show any cases recorded, including Hope, Princeton and Lillooet.

In today's press conference on the pandemic Dr. Bonnie Henry says as more cases were recorded privacy concerns were less of an issue.

"It does give you a sense of where people who have been affected by with COVID or diagnosed with COVID live," she said. "It doesn't tell the whole story of course."

You can view the map here.