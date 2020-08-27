161795
161657
BC  

New map shows community breakdown of COVID-19's spread

Spread of virus detailed

- | Story: 309145

A new map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control gives a more detailed look at where COVID-19 cases have been detected throughout the province.

The map breaks the province up by its 90 local health areas and shows the cumulative number of positive cases recorded January to July 2020.

In the southern Interior the Central Okanagan is the regional hot spot, with 209 cases. In July, a cluster of cases in Kelowna was reported by provincial health authorities.

The next highest total is in the Kamloops area, with 53 cases. However, due to the population in that area, which includes Little Fort, Chase and Logan Lake, the rate per 100,000 is below some neighbouring regions, including the Merritt area (which has recorded 6) and the South Caribou (where there's been 5).

Following Kamloops for total number of cases is Vernon (and Coldstream), with 21 cases. The only other health areas in the interior with more than 10 cases is Prince George (which includes Valemont and Mackenzie) with 33 and Peace River North with 13. Haida Gwaii also recorded 20.

The Penticton area reported just five cases in the first seven months, while the South Okanagan (OK Falls to Osoyoos) had six cases. Summerland had two.

Most health areas outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island had between 1 and 7 cases. The Lower Mainland has been the hardest hit, according to the map.

Across the province more than a dozen mostly sparsely populated regions don't show any cases recorded, including Hope, Princeton and Lillooet.

In today's press conference on the pandemic Dr. Bonnie Henry says as more cases were recorded privacy concerns were less of an issue.

"It does give you a sense of where people who have been affected by with COVID or diagnosed with COVID live," she said. "It doesn't tell the whole story of course."

You can view the map here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161199
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160635


Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...



154694
158535