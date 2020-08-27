Health Minister Adrian Dix expects BC will be dealing with COVID-19 for up to two years.

Photo: Contributed Health Minister Adrian Dix

It certainly wasn't the news business leaders with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wanted to hear.

During a virtual chamber luncheon Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke of the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also about what we have to look forward to moving into the fall and beyond.

"We are going to have to be dealing with COVID-19 through 2021, and we'll probably have to be dealing with COVID-19 through 2022," said Dix.

"That means the new normal we create, the society we create together during this time is going to require a consensus."

Dix said political parties of all stripes will have to put aside their philosophical differences and work together to beat back the pandemic.

He also acknowledged the next few months will provide a new challenge, and potentially "present real challenges for the health care system."

While there is concern about a second wave of the pandemic in the fall, Dix says what to expect remains a matter of conjecture.

"Nobody knows," he says. "This is the first year we've had COVID-19, we have not experience from last fall to guide us."

But, what we do know, says Dix, is October is the beginning of the cold and flu season and a lot more people will begin experiencing COVID-19 type symptoms.

"We know that learning the lessons, both good and bad, about what we did in the spring, we need to take action to avoid the kind of shutdowns to the economy that could come if we see a major spike in COVID-19 cases."

Dix also says the province is working at improving its contact tracing and increasing its testing capacity.

The Health Minister says the province is working at increasing testing capacity to 20,000 per day from the current 8,000.

He added the province will need to also learn lessons from the hospital sector to keep as much of the system running as possible, and continue to work at keeping long-term care facilities as safe as possible to protect those who are most vulnerable for all types of respiratory illnesses.