161795
161715
BC  

Fraser sockeye continue record-low returns, despite success of Big Bar passage

Record-low sockeye returns

Quinn Bender, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - | Story: 309134

Fraser River sockeye continue to swim past the Big Bar landslide in larger numbers but the overall count for the river system still points to the lowest migration in recorded history. 

According to DFO’s latest Fraser River Sockeye Update Aug. 25, in the past two weeks extreme water levels have dropped significantly to improve natural passage for about 103,166 chinook and sockeye past the slide area 40 km upstream. Of those, 8,238 salmon used the Whooshh Passage Portal. 

While catches at test fisheries for mostly summer run stocks have modestly improved in the past few days, the total return of Fraser sockeye this year is estimated to be only 279,700. 

“This continues to be a record low return for all cycles of Fraser River Sockeye,” the DFO update reads. 

All First Nations fisheries for food, social and ceremonial sockeye are closed for the remainder of the season. Very little opportunity exists for chinook due to the sockeye non-retention regulations. In the few chinook openings available, DFO requires nets to be attended at all times in order to release captured sockeye. 

Commercial and recreational fisheries on Fraser River Sockeye will not be authorized in 2020, the update reads. 

In several spawning tributaries, counts of sockeye range from zero to just 14. The exception is the upper Chilliwack River where it’s estimated 24,233 fish have entered the river as of Aug. 18. 

In November 2018 a massive rock landslide upstream of Lillooet blocked passage for migrating salmon. A fish passage network is part of ongoing mitigation efforts since the landslide was discovered in late June of 2019, causing 75,000 cubic metres of rock to fall into the river roughly 100 kilometres north of Lillooet, blocking spawning salmon passage into B.C.’s Interior. 

The Whooshh Passage Portal is part of ongoing mitigation efforts since the landslide was discovered in late June of 2019, causing 75,000 cubic metres of rock to fall into the river roughly 100 kilometres north of Lillooet, blocking spawning salmon passage into B.C.’s Interior. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160784
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158899
158284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158284


Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...



160238
159505