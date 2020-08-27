Man overboard, rescued on BC Ferry sailing

Photo: CTV News

Marine rescue crews had to act quickly after a man overboard situation on the Coastal Inspiration just before 11:30 Thursday morning.

An eyewitness tells CTV News Vancouver Island that the man may have jumped off the ferry on purpose.



"The guy was sitting at the back part of the boat right up top smoking a cigarette and out of nowhere he just jumped off the side and went in the water," said George Marchinko. "We had to turn back and rescue him," he said.

Marchinko says he got some of his information from other passengers but BC Ferries responded as soon they were alerted to the incident.

"BC Ferries did a good job getting the guy, that’s for sure," he said.

Multiple rescue boats responded to the search and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre sent their hovercraft.

The overboard incident occurred roughly 20 kilometres northwest of the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on the 10:15 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.