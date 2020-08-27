Global BC's Jill Krop stepping down

Photo: Contributed

Corus Entertainment sent out a release today announcing that their BC Regional Director of Global News, Jill Krop, is stepping down after 23 years at Global stations. Her last day will be September 30th, 2020.

Krop has so far spent 35 years working in journalism. Many of those years were spent as an anchor at Global BC's predecessor, BCTV, then Global, as well as their 24 hour news channel, BC1.

In 2015 she was named news director of BC1 and Global BC, and eventually CKNW and Global Okanagan were under her watch as well.

“Throughout her career, Jill has always been a fierce advocate for local news. She has been a trusted voice for viewers and a respected leader in the newsroom. Under her watch, Global BC has cemented its place at the top of the ratings, taken home major awards nationally and internationally and has continued to lead innovation in an ever-changing industry,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News. “Through all of these successes, Jill has been a caring leader and a mentor to her team. We will all miss her humour, drive and passion for news.”

“This is a remarkable news organization of talented individuals who come together every day to inform and educate British Columbians,” said Jill Krop. “I am honoured to have been a part of it for the past 23 years.”

This province is more informed, and a better place, for all of the work that Jill has put in over decades. We'll keep you updated on what the next chapter brings for her.