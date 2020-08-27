161795
BC  

Whistler Blackcomb will use reservation system to ski and ride this season

Reservation needed to ski

If you want to ski and ride on Whistler Blackcomb, set to open Nov. 26 this season, you will need to make a reservation.

“There is no doubt this season will be different but we are committed to what matters most: working to protect our guests, employees and communities and doing everything we can to provide great skiing and riding all season long,” said Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz in a letter to guests released this morning.

The initial booking period will be from Nov. 6 to Dec. 7.

A suite of changes is coming to mountain users as the company confronts how to open and keep staff and guests safe in the face on the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

These include introducing a reservation system, which will give priority to pass holders, the need for guests and staff to wear facemasks and a new pass product.

This ski season will see the introduction of a Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass, which can be used for as little as one or two days and offers 50 per cent off the ticket-window price. For the reservation system, a pass holder is anyone who purchases the following products in advance of the pass sales deadline: WB Unlimited/limited Pass Holder, Epic Pass Holder, 2, 5, or 10 Day Edge Card holders, and the new WB Day Pass.

“We are fortunate that our core experience of skiing and riding takes place outdoors, across huge mountains, offering fresh air and wide-open spaces for our guests,” said Katz.

“However, to help protect our guests, our employees and our communities amid this pandemic, some changes will be required this season.

“It has been our goal to design an approach that can remain in place for all of the 2020-21 season. We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactionary changes. Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.”

Key changes outlined in the plan include:

  • Guests will be required to wear face coverings to get on the mountain and in all parts of resort operations, including in lift lines and riding in lifts and gondolas;
  • To maintain physical distancing on our chairlifts and gondolas, they will only be seating related parties (guests skiing or riding together) or: two singles on opposite sides of a four-person lift; two singles or two doubles on opposite sides of a six-person lift; or two singles on opposite sides of our larger gondola cabins;
  • Ski and ride school will be offered and on-mountain dining will be open, but with changes to help keep guests safe;
  • Mountain access will be managed to ensure guests have the space they need. As such, the Company announced a mountain access reservation system and limits on lift tickets to prioritize its pass holders.

