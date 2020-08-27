159851
RCMP make biggest drug/cash bust in Pemberton history

Biggest bust in Pemberton

Brandon Barrett / Pique Newsmagazine - | Story: 309088

Police seized a large quantity of cocaine and more than a quarter-million dollars from a Pemberton home last week – the largest drug-related cash seizure in the Whistler-Pemberton RCMP detachment's history.

Earlier this year, investigators became aware of a home where drug dealing was suspected. That led to a search warrant executed on Aug. 18.

The search turned up 351 grams of suspected cocaine and $256,000 in both Canadian and U.S. currency.

Police took one person into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 61-year-old Pemberton man, was arrested and subsequently released from custody pending approval of charges related to possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

