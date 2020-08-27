BCCDC adds three more flights to COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: BC CDC

The BC Centre for Disease Control warns airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on several recent Vancouver flights.

On Wednesday, the BCCDC added five new flights in and out of Vancouver's major airport to the list of potential COVID-19 public exposures.

Now, the following three flights have been added to the list of those affected:

Aug. 5: Air India Flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows - not reported)

Aug. 16: Air Canada Flight 250, Vancouver to Edmonton (Rows 17 - 23)

Aug. 21: Aeromexico Flight 696, Mexico City to Vancouver (Rows - not reported)

A complete list of all current affected domestic and international flights in and out of British Columbia is provided on the BCCDC public exposures page.

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the B.C. CDC website for updates about flights with an exposure risk, and those travelling from outside of Canada must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.

The country's two largest airlines ended their on-board seat distancing policies on July 1, raising health concerns amid a pandemic that has devastated the travel industry.

On social media, a few people ask why airlines are permitted to ignore physical distancing protocol while other businesses must adhere to them; others simply say they won't travel with airlines that don't have distancing policies in place.

Currently, the Government of Canada states that you should avoid all travel outside of the country until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a global travel advisory, the government notes that, "This advisory overrides other risk levels on this page, with the exception of any risk levels for countries or regions where we advise to avoid all travel."