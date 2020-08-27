RCMP warn of man impersonating police in Dawson Creek

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are warning of someone impersonating a police officer in the Dawson Creek area.

On Aug. 24, police were notified of an incident in which an unknown male pretended to be a police officer.

The man was observed in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant about 12:30 a.m. and following a woman's vehicle until she parked at an apartment building.

The man then approached the victim, identified himself as "Constable Parker" and informed that he was a RCMP officer. The male directed that the victim provide her driver's licence and registration.

The victim, recognizing that the male was not in a uniform nor carried anything that would identify him as a police officer, declined and said she was calling the police. The male then departed the area.

The associated vehicle is described as an early 2000s dark-coloured crew-cab Chevy pickup with a red slip tank in the back.

The suspect is described as young, slim, between five-foot-six and six feet tall, with red hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and army green/camouflaged pants and a hat. He may have been drinking before the interaction as it is believed that he may have had alcohol on his breath.

Photos provided show the associated male talking to another unknown male whom may or may not have been present for the interaction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.