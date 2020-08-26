161901
BC announces 62 new coronavirus cases, four in Interior

62 new cases, zero deaths

The provincial government announced 62 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, including four in the Interior Health region. 

The new cases bring B.C.’s total count of confirmed cases to 5,304, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are 896 active cases province-wide and 2,730 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

The four Interior Health cases brings the region’s total to 429. Twenty remain active and nobody is in hospital. Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 in total is 171. Five are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases (all staff). Four are still active.

Twenty-one people are hospitalized with the virus in B.C., seven of whom are in intensive care. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday. 

"There are no new community outbreaks. However, there continues to be community exposure events at other locations and on flights into and out of the province,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement. 

The statement acknowledged the anxiety some parents are feeling as kids head back to school next month.

"Today, the Ministry of Education provided the latest updates on back-to-school plans. These plans are the outcome of many minds coming together in every school district to take the public health guidelines that have been developed and apply them to meet the specific needs of each school district."

"This has not been an easy task. We commend the many people who have put the time and effort into ensuring the best approach possible for our students, teachers and staff,” the statement continued.

"School will be new for everyone this year - just as how we spend time with friends and how we operate our businesses has required a different way of doing things than we have ever done before.”

