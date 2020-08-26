161901
161903
BC  

Parents encouraged to get informed about back-to-school plans

Back to school plans roll out

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309011

Back-to-school plans have been posted online for all 60 districts in British Columbia with an aim to offer all instruction in classrooms.

However, deputy education minister Scott MacDonald says in-class and remote learning will be offered depending on certain factors including the size of buildings and bus schedules.

MacDonald says that means some students may be at school for about 65 per cent of the time to minimize contact with others during the pandemic.

All public school districts have posted their plans online and Scott is encouraging parents to get informed.

Jordan Tinney, superintendent of schools in Surrey, home to B.C.'s largest school district, says staggered start times are intended to keep large groups of students apart.

High school students who typically take eight courses a day will now be studying fewer subjects over about a 10-week period.

Students will be offered two days of orientation starting Sept. 10, including on how to stay within their learning groups of up to 60 students in elementary and middle schools, and 120 students in high schools.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160996
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158432
161109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Interesting facts

Galleries
Very interesting facts.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Dog has amazing gate climbing skills
Must Watch
Elton John: ‘Chart music isn’t real music’
Music
Elton John isn't a fan of modern pop music, insisting chart...
Star Wars Theme | Rubber Chicken Cover
Must Watch
Chickensan sings Star Wars theme.



158820
160425