Coquitlam man fined for five unleashed dogs involved in attack

Photo: Contributed A man turns around and gestures to the couple with the injured dog in this screen capture of a video released by the Coquitlam RCMP. He has since been fined $150 for each unleashed dog.

A Coquitlam man is facing $750 in fines after letting his five dogs off-leash and not stopping them from attacking a small dog that suffered extensive injuries in the altercation.

Coquitlam RCMP say the 36-year-old Coquitlam man was identified and charged with bylaw violations after the attack in the Burke Mountain area of Coquitlam.

On Monday, Aug. 24, at about 8:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP officers were called to the area of Harper Road and Strawline Hill Street.

Witnesses said five off-leash dogs attacked a smaller dog, which was badly hurt, and the owner of the dogs left the scene and refused to give his name. Some of the incident was captured on video.

The video also showed the man turning toward the camera and giving the middle finger, while screaming could be heard from the upset owner of the injured Pomeranian, named Romeo.

The incomplete video was posted to social media, and we want to thank those people who recognized the suspect and called police, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

At the same time, we ask that people avoid posting controversial incidents to social media. These videos never tell the full story and they often lead to tension and anger in the community. We want to avoid premature conclusions or people acting out of emotiion."

After reviewing the video provided to police, and speaking to the 36-year-old suspect, the man was issued $150 in fine for each dog that was off-leash, under section 10.1 of the Coquitlam Animal Care and Control Bylaw.

The city's animal services department also conducted an investigation.

Police stated in a press release that everyone involved has been contacted and the dog owners are encouraged to use the civil court system if they wish to pursue further compensation.

In an interview with the Tri-City News, Rosa Mohammadi said Romeo was set upon by the five dogs while her parents were walking him in the neighbourhood. The mother reached down to pick up her dog and the dogs continued to attack.

Romeo was leashed at the time of the incident and his vet bills are $2,000 and mounting, with the pet still unable to walk.