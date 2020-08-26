Discarded needle warnings on the increase

Photo: VicPD

As the opioid crisis deepens, so does the number of warnings about uncapped discarded needles in parks.

The mother of a Sooke teenager was first angry, then scared, when her 15-year-old son called to say he was on the way to the Royal Jubilee Hospital after being poked by a needle in Rutledge Park.

“I was like ‘What’s happening?’ There are so many people getting hurt by these needles,” said Jayna Forgie, who wrote about what happened in a Facebook post.

“It’s just scary. My concern is that he would contract something that could be serious. My other concern is that other people are in the park, too. I thought people should be aware. Our kids grew up in that area and played there all the time. I want people to know, if you go out, this happens.”

Her son had been sitting on the grass with a friend, she said. When he went to lie down, the needle poked him in the back.

The needle wasn’t placed to intentionally hurt anyone, it was just discarded, said Forgie.

“It’s a pretty decent neighbourhood, so I was pretty surprised. The needle was probably missed in their cleaning routine.”

Her son was examined at the hospital and had a baseline blood test. He will have to have another blood test in three weeks to see if there are any changes.

‘Thank God, it wasn’t a deep puncture,” she said.

On Tuesday, Victoria police warned people about an uncapped needle that had been taped to a bench in Centennial Square in a way that would have harmed anyone who sat down.

The uncapped needed was found by a city worker about 10:50 a.m.

And, on Saturday night, Victoria police issued a warning after a man was pricked by an uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park. The man told police he was walking on the chip trail in Beacon Hill Park, near Douglas Street and Avalon Road, when he stepped off the path and felt a pain in his foot.