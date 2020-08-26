Warning follows fatal incidents linked to carbon monoxide

Photo: Flickr: billp121

As many British Columbia families prepare for the last week of summer, Technical Safety BC is warning of the risks to carbon monoxide exposure posed with recreational properties. The warning comes after investigations into two fatal incidents involving carbon monoxide exposure this summer – both involving off-the-grid recreational properties.

The first incident took place in Egmont on the Sunshine Coast on June 27 that resulted in the death of one person and critical injuries to another. More recently, two people died in a second incident in Tulameen on August 3.

“Both incidents occurred on recreational properties where the owners had completed their own installations of propane-burning appliances,” said Jeff Coleman, Technical Safety BC Director of Risk and Safety Knowledge.

“Due to the nature of off-the-grid and recreational properties we tend to see a lot of well-intentioned, but potentially dangerous DIY installations.”

The Egmont incident occurred at a cabin on a recreational property and investigators identified propane appliances that were installed improperly and not certified for use in Canada. While at Tulameen, an on-demand propane tankless water heater was found to have been improperly installed in a shower building. The investigation reports into both of these incidents proved the appliances were installed in a hazardous manner inconsistent with Canadian code and certification standards.

"Although it can be difficult to find licensed contractors and installers for remote properties, these incidents show the importance of ensuring all fuel-burning appliances are installed safely and to the manufacturer’s specifications,” added Coleman.

Carbon monoxide – also known as the silent killer – is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas produced when fuels are burned incompletely. Exposure to carbon monoxide interferes with the body’s ability to absorb oxygen and breathing in too much carbon monoxide can result in serious injury or death.

“While carbon monoxide usually leads to headaches and nausea as initial symptoms, there are times where it simply causes you to pass out,” said Dr. Bruce Campana, Clinical Professor and Hyperbaric Physician at Vancouver General Hospital. “Carbon monoxide alarms are like wearing a seat belt – most of the time you don’t need them, but when you do, you really do.”

Anyone interested in installing gas-fueled appliances in their homes or recreational properties can use Technical Safety BC’s Find a Licensed Contractor tool.