Victoria's waterfront's iconic Plasterman dies of heart attack

Photo: Glacier Media

Plasterman, the busker who played a white statue and became a fixture on Victoria’s’ Inner Harbour for more than two decades, moved people — without moving.

On Aug. 6, Clark M. Clark, known as the living statue Plasterman, died of a massive heart attack at home in Victoria. He was unaware he had severe coronary disease. He was 57.

Daniel Roden Clark, 22, said the essence of his father was being kind, loving and full of joy. “He was uncompromising in his optimism. Even in dark times there was always a light at the end of the tunnel in his view.”

“He was a great ambassador for Victoria,” said radio promotions person Christopher Loran. “No one who has walked through Inner Harbour in the last 20 years has not seen Plasterman and noticed him. He brought smiles to people’s faces and he’s going to be missed.”

Scott McLean Clark was born in Edmonton on April 7, 1963; he legally changed his name to Clark Clark, the way it was once misprinted on a playbill. “Everyone called him Clark except for me and our dad; it was just too weird,” said brother Allan Clark.

Clark grew up in Calgary. He studied theatre and education at the University of Alberta in Edmonton and worked various jobs after university.

He spent several years living in Paris and Geneva. He taught yoga, skiied in the Swiss Alps and the Canadian Rockies, and was a strong swimmer.

He married, separated in 2002, divorced in 2006, and had one son.

“As a father he was supportive and intensely proud of my every endeavor,” said Roden Clark. “My parents divorced when I was very young but he made sure that what time I had with him as a child was full of love, laughs and lessons. “

In Victoria, he worked for 15 years as a daycare educator. He was also a children’s entertainer.

In a Times Colonist profile, Clark once explained his work with children: “They loved stories, and I loved telling them. And I found they really loved stories when I put a bit of acting in — and I loved the telling and the acting.”

Throughout the years, Clark acted in local stage and film productions and was an improv coach. He was infected with the acting bug in Grade 6, after playing the lead in a school play.

At age 36, the fan of Charlie Chaplin embarked on becoming an independent entertainer by creating his first living statues with his best-known act evolving into Plasterman.

Clark started out as “that statue guy” wearing white clothes from Value Village, make-up, a white sheet covering a milkcrate to stand on, and a sign reading “Totally Plastered in Victoria.”

That evolved into a character bathed head to toe in thick white fabric paint, resembling plaster, standing motionless on a wooden block. His bald head and shaved eyebrows (which he did for the busking season) added to his stark image.

“He loved his work as a human statue,” said Roden Clark. “The happiness and entertainment it brought people meant the world to him.”

Musician Dave Harris, who has busked on the streets of Victoria for 44 years and now plays on Government Street, met Clark about 20 years ago and described him as “very easy to deal with, friendly, warm and kind.”

“He became one of the most loved and busiest buskers; he worked very hard, often six to eight hours a day in the hot sun,” said Harris.

Some would nearly pass Plasterman only to get a scare upon realizing he was human. He might make a sudden move to silence the cheeky youth, maybe a wink or a grin to the curious.

If tourists wanted a photo he would come to life, for a moment, with a smile or a handshake or a hug for a child.