B.C. Ferries worker tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

A B.C. Ferries employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the ferry service.

Public health officials are using contact tracing to ensure anyone who has potentially come in contact with the employee is notified, said B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall. The health authority will issue a public notification if there’s concern about a broader public exposure. No public alert has been issued.

Marshall did not say where the employee worked or on which route.

Graeme Johnston, president of the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union, said in a statement that the union is aware of the potential COVID-19 exposure aboard B.C. Ferries.

“B.C. Ferries and the health authority are working to ensure any possible exposure is traced and isolated,” he said. “We will be keeping close watch on this matter, and wish any involved swift and complete recovery.”

In March, at least one B.C. Ferries employee tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday, masks were required for passengers and staff at all B.C. Ferries terminals and aboard all vessels. Passengers don’t have to wear masks if they are in a vehicle or when they are consuming food or drinks, as long as they are two metres away from others. The rule does not apply to children younger than two, people with underlying medical conditions or a disability that prohibits mask wearing, and people unable to remove their mask without assistance.

B.C. Ferries has also implemented additional cleaning between sailings, screens passengers at ticket booths and requires physical distancing in terminals and on board vessels.

Several Greater Victoria businesses have closed temporarily in the past two weeks after employees tested positive for COVID-19. Between Friday and Saturday, B.C. recorded its highest number of one-day COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 109 people testing positive.

Twist Salon, located at the Bear Mountain Resort in Langford, has shut its doors after one of its stylists tested positive for COVID-19, after being in close contact with another person with the virus. According to a social media post, the salon will be closed until the second week of September as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, Chatters Salon Victoria Westshore announced it would be closing over the weekend after a stylist tested positive for COVID-19. The salon said the stylist hadn’t worked since Aug. 17 and that anyone potentially exposed would be contacted by the health authority.

Milestones Grill and Bar in the Inner Harbour has closed for a deep clean after an employee tested positive on Aug. 20. The restaurant plans to reopen on Aug. 30.

On Aug. 14, 7-Eleven on Douglas Street closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the virus. The company asked anyone who visited the store between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14 to call the provincial COVID-19 health line at 811. The store reopened on Aug. 17.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health teams are tracing and identifying close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and providing clear direction on what to do. Advisories are posted by health authorities only when contact tracers can’t find everyone possible exposed to a person with COVID-19.