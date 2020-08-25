161795
B.C. announces 58 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

58 new cases, zero deaths

The provincial government announced 58 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, none of which were confirmed in the Interior Health region. 

The new cases bring B.C.’s total confirmed count to 5,242, although the vast majority of those have since recovered. There remains 925 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. and 2,675 people who are under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases. 

Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in intensive care. 

There were no deaths to report on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the Interior Health region remains at 425.

Two new healthcare facility outbreaks were disclosed, both in the Lower Mainland, at the Bear Creek Villa and at Langley Memorial Hospital.

"Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let's continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

"While we would all like to get to zero, we need to rather focus on prevention, detection and rapid response."

"Many people have lost fathers and mothers, sons and daughters directly to the illness. For others, as evidenced by the latest BC Coroner's Service report on illicit drug deaths, an existing crisis has worsened as a result of the pandemic. Our thoughts and condolences also go out to the families and communities of the 175 people we lost to the toxic street drug supply in July."

