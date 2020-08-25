Loose tire smashes truck on highway on Vancouver Island

A Vancouver Island man says his truck is in “pretty rough shape” after taking a flying tire to the front of it while travelling down the highway.

In a Faceook post, Sean Gardiner said he was travelling down the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island when an oncoming travel trailer lost a tire that proceeded to hop the centre barrier and smash into his truck.

“I’m just happy my truck is as big as it is. If it was a small car — it would have been right in the windshield,” Gardiner said, adding police later caught up with the black SUV that was towing the trailer that lost the tire.

“Im fine not hurt at all — but my poor truck is in pretty rough shape,” he said, urging those towing trailers to check their tires.