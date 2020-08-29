162114
Big Backyard BioBlitz encourages people to explore species and habitats in their backyards

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging people to be a biologist for a week through a virtual event by tracking observations and contributing to conservation.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada's Big Backyard BioBlitz starting August 30 aims to encourage Canadians to learn more about the habitats and species that are prevalent in their backyards and communities. 

Participants can download the free iNaturalist app, go into their backyards or local green spaces and take photos. Community science is crucial for nature and conservation as traditional and volunteering conservation efforts are impacted by COVID-19.

Data collected through this backyard initiative will help contribute to Canada's knowledge of species and nature.

“It’s a great way for people of all ages to look at their surroundings differently and learn more about the plant and animal species close to home,” says Erica Thompson, senior national director of conservation engagement with Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“Spending time outdoors is beneficial for physical and mental well-being. This is a great way to connect with nature and fellow nature lovers, while contributing to community science.”

Those interested must pre-register here. After registration, participants will receive a welcome package with instructions. Participants should download the iNaturalist app or sign up online. After downloading the app, head outside, take photos of animals, plants and insects, then upload them for review by scientists. 

Participants should remember to practice social distancing. 

