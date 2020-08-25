Vancouver realtor strips pear tree while showing home

Photo: CTV News

A Vancouver woman is outraged after a realtor plundered her pear tree while showing her home to potential buyers.

Jill Chan says she returned home Saturday night to find her family’s backyard a mess. Twigs and branches were scattered and her pear tree was stripped of fruit, reports CTV News.

Surveillance footage shows a real estate agent picking pears from the tree, filling bags from his car.

"After noticing our large pear tree and beautiful berry bushes in our garden, and taking advantage of the fact that we weren’t present on site, he started picking the fruit off the trees and eating it," Chan told CTV.

"Who does this?" she asked. "Truly appalling."

Chan said the police declined to get involved and she filed a complaint with the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The home was not the agent’s listing and he was showing it to potential buyers.

The agent works for Luxmore Realty.

"My team members and I extend our sincerest apologies for the terrible experience one of our clients had with our real estate agent," managing broker Charles Zhou told CTV News

"I think this is really bad for all Realtors. This could damage the reputation of all Realtors," he said, adding the agent is planning a formal apology.

with files from CTV Vancouver