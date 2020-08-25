159194
Body retrieved after kayaker went missing on Northern BC lake

Kayaker's body found

Jess Fedigan/PG Matters

The body of the missing kayaker north of Prince George has been found. 

At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP received a report of a missing kayaker on Davie Lake.

Multiple officers and the Bear Lake Fire Department attended the lake, and police say witnesses advised that an adult male went missing after the kayak he was using turned over. 

Prince George Search and Rescue crews were deployed after Emergency Management BC was contacted, but the surface area of the lake was searched without success. 

RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass says the body was discovered Monday and removed by the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team. 

The man was not wearing a life jacket, and foul play isn't suspected.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified, Douglass says, to confirm the cause of death. 

