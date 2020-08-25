160553
160876
BC  

Richmond Centre mall alerts tenants to confirmed COVID case

COVID case at mall

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 308862

Richmond Centre shopping mall is alerting all of its store owners and managers after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at one of its tenants.

The mall’s general manager, Sheila Luft, issued the notice on Monday, stating that a case of the virus had been confirmed at Vans.

Luft said the store had acted immediately by notifying both the shopping centre – which is owned by Cadillac Fairview – and Vancouver Coastal Health.

According to the notice, the store closed straight away and is undergoing a “deep-clean” this week.

Luft added that, after consulting VCH, no further action was necessary and that the shopping centre would remain open to the public.

She then urged all of the centre’s tenants to take the lead of Vans and alert the authorities as soon as possible about a confirmed or suspected case of the virus among their staff, customers or contractors.

It's not clear when the Vans store notified Richmond Centre about the confirmed case of the virus.

The Richmond News has also asked the shopping centre if this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its premises and if the affected person was a staff member or customer.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157845
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Caught red handed

Must Watch
Little girl gets caught red handed grabbing a drink from the refridgerator.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez readies beauty line launch
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is poised to boost the celebrity makeup industry...
Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020
Galleries
Start your week with some motivation.



160498
158535