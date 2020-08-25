161795
Survey finds many steering clear of health-care workers during pandemic

Keeping their distance

Alan Campbell / Richmond News

Many people who show support for health-care workers with nightly noise-making also avoid them throughout the day.

That’s the findings of new UBC research, which claims fears have arisen among the general public about coming into contact with health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in four people surveyed went so far as to agree that the freedoms of health-care workers should be restricted.

The study is believed to be the first on stigmatization of health-care workers during the pandemic.

“Being around health-care workers is not dangerous,” said Steven Taylor, a professor of psychiatry in UBC’s faculty of medicine and lead author of the study published last week by the Journal of Anxiety Disorders.

“People need to look at the facts and understand that we don’t need to add to the stress that healthcare workers are already experiencing. If we create burdens on our healthcare workers, it’s going to undermine their ability to perform their jobs properly.”

Nearly one-third believe health-care workers are ‘likely’ to have COVID-19

The research team surveyed a random sample of 3,551 people in Canada and the U.S. between May 6 and 19 to see if they would discriminate against health-care workers based on fears they could carry the virus.

One in three respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement: “I do not want to be around someone who works in a health-care setting.”

Other findings include:

  • Thirty-two per cent agreed with the statement health-care workers who work in hospitals are likely to have COVID-19
  • For the safety of the community, health-care workers should not go out in public - 25 per cent
  • I do not want to be around someone who works in a health-care setting - 33 per cent
  • Health-care workers who treat people with COVID-19 should be separated from their families - 31 per cent

