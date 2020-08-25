Victoria man fined $2,300 for breaking COVID rules says he'll fight party ticket

Photo: Facebook

A 20-year-old Victoria man who had two parties broken up over the weekend says he plans to fight the $2,300 ticket he received for breaching the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

“I just think it’s a bunch of B.S.,” Nate Christian told CHEK News. “I had a party man, it wasn’t even a party, it was like a hangout. I gave everybody hand sanitizer, I took everyone’s name down, I showed the cops that and they did not care, they said 'whatever, you are getting the ticket.'”

Officers were called to the multi-unit residential building on the 1000 block of Fort Street twice on the weekend.

On Friday night, an estimated 40 to 60 youth were packed inside the one-bedroom suite, police said, and the room was so crowded and hot there was condensation on the windows and the party attendees were sweating.

The host was issued a $2,000 fine, plus a $300 victim-surcharge levy.

Police returned early Sunday after receiving a noise complaint. This time, a guest was arrested for obstructing a peace officer fined $230 for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The 18-year-old male guest refused to co-operate and leave when police broke the party up, said VicPD Const. Cam MacIntyre.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating,” MacIntyre said. “It’s incredibly reckless.”

Christian said there were fewer people in attendance the second night and some were wearing masks. He said the only rule he failed to follow was the one about physical distancing.

“It wasn’t that many people, man. It’s not like I had 250 people not wearing masks — 80 per cent of the people in the house were wearing masks,” he said.

“In this small space [we can’t socially distance] … but that’s why we kicked people out because the cops were coming. So no, we weren’t following it, but when the cops came here there were only 15 people here.”

Christian, who has been evicted, said he plans to fight the ticket.

“I am fighting them in court,” he said.

“Me and everybody who was at this party are going to testify and say we were a metre and a half apart like we spread it out and everything.”

But, he said, he is sorry: “Everyone is mad at me for it, literally all over B.C. And it’s just like, I’m sorry. It wasn’t that many people, man. It’s not like I had 250 people.”