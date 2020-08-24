Area restriction put in place around wildfire in Slocan Valley

Photo: BCWS

The provincial government has issued an area restriction around the Talbot Creek wildfire in the Slocan Valley.

The 188-hectare blaze about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar is very visible to the surrounding area, particularly from Highway 6.

“BC Wildfire Service personnel are preparing for an anticipated wind event today. Crews and aviation resources are focusing suppression efforts on the south and east flanks of the fire. Initial attack crews continue to work on constructing helipads to support helicopter resources. Dozer and excavators are being moved into place to begin work on a contingency fire guard along the south-southeast flank,” BCWS said in an information bulletin Monday evening.

In the interest of public and responder safety, an area restriction is now in effect within the Little Slocan area:

The area restriction includes the area beginning at the intersection of the powerlines and Little Slocan Main FSR, heading northwest then north following, and including, the Little Slocan Main FSR, heading east at the south end of Upper Little Slocan Lake to the height of land on Perry Ridge.

This restriction then continues following the height of land south over Perry Peak, heading southwest in a straight line intersecting Little Slocan South Rd and continuing back to the point of commencement.

Little Slocan lake is not included in the area restriction and can still be accessed from the north.