Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix provide COVID-19 case update

UPDATED: 4:00 p.m.

Currently there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

All active cases in the Interior are in isolation, and there is nobody in hospital with COVID-19.

IH has also confirmed the number of cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 has grown to 170 over the weekend. Six are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases. All are staff and four are active.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

There have been 269 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in the past three days, including eight in the Interior Health region.

It brings the number of total positive cases in the province to 5,184, and the Interior's total to 425.

One new virus-related death was reported over the weekend, and 4,068 people who previously tested positive have fully recovered from the virus.

Currently there are 913 active cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C., marking the highest number of active cases the province has ever had. Eighteen are in hospital and five are in ICU.

In addition, there are 2,594 people under active daily monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak in the Fraser Health region at the MSA Manor, bringing the total to 10 active healthcare outbreaks. Nine are in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one is in an acute-care facility.

No new community outbreaks were announced Monday, but community exposure events continue to occur.

The outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers has now been declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says despite the rise in cases, public health teams are doing an impressive job of identifying new cases of COVID-19 as fast as possible to limit further spread.

"Despite the recent outbreaks and clusters that we have seen in the past week, and the rising case numbers, we still have low undetected transmission in our province. We are able to find and connect most people who have this disease, but we want to keep it that way.

"We need to keep it that way as our summer continues and we look to the fall."